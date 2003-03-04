Superman lives the GoodLife
Boomer-targeted GoodLife Television Network is celebrating the 50th
anniversary of the Superman TV show (the one with George Reeves) with an
eight-hour marathon March 15 and 16.
The marathon will include the first episode and the "Unknown People"
two-parter. GoodLife will also air all 104 episodes of the series -- two
episodes each Saturday over the next year.
