Trending

Superman lives the GoodLife

By

Boomer-targeted GoodLife Television Network is celebrating the 50th
anniversary of the Superman TV show (the one with George Reeves) with an
eight-hour marathon March 15 and 16.

The marathon will include the first episode and the "Unknown People"
two-parter. GoodLife will also air all 104 episodes of the series -- two
episodes each Saturday over the next year.