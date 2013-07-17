Trending

Sunlen Miller Joins CNN Newsource

By

Sunlen Miller, most recently a
White House and congressional reporter for ABC News, has joined CNN Newsource
as a national correspondent.

CNN Newsource is the syndicated
news service to more than 800 TV station and local/regional cable news
affiliate partners.

Miller's resume also includes weekend reporting
for ABC affiliate WJLA Washington and TV and radio production for The
Washington Post.