Sunlen Miller Joins CNN Newsource
Sunlen Miller, most recently a
White House and congressional reporter for ABC News, has joined CNN Newsource
as a national correspondent.
CNN Newsource is the syndicated
news service to more than 800 TV station and local/regional cable news
affiliate partners.
Miller's resume also includes weekend reporting
for ABC affiliate WJLA Washington and TV and radio production for The
Washington Post.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.