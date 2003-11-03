Sunday-Night Lineup Propels Fox
Fox won the key adult demographics Sunday night with a football over-run and the season premiere of its Sunday night lineup, including King of the Hill
, The Simpsons
, Malcolm in the Middle
and Arrested Development
.
Fox was second in households and viewers behind first place CBS, which drew 17.1 million viewers with 60 Minutes
and a three-hour special, CBS at 75
. CBS was second for the night, (behind Fox) among adults 25-54. NBC was second among adults 18-49 with Dateline
, American Dreams
and two episodes of Law & Order: Criminal Intent
(one a repeat).
ABC was fourth in households and tied for third (with CBS) among adults 18-49 with Funniest Home Videos
, 10-8
, Alias
and The Practice
. The WB was fifth across the board with Smallville: Beginnings
, Charmed
and Tarzan
.
For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate total viewer tallies: CBS, 17.1 million; Fox, 13.7 million; NBC, 10 million; ABC, 9.6 million; WB, 3.6 million. Adults 18-49: Fox, 6.0 rating/15 share; NBC, 3.7/9; ABC and CBS, 3.5/9.
On Saturday, NBC won the key demos with two episodes of Whoopi
and Law & Order: Criminal Intent
, followed by Law & Order: Spacial Victims Unit
. CBS was first in households and viewers with 48 Hours Investigates
, Hack
and The District
.
Fox was second in the demos with Cops
and America’s Most Wanted
. ABC was third in the demos and fourth in households with the movie Phenomenon II
and LA Dragnet
.
On Friday, NBC won households and the key adult demos with Dateline
and the premiere of Third Watch
. ABC was second in the demos and third in households with George Lopez
, Married to the Kellys
, Hope and Faith
, Life with Bonnie
and 20/20 Friday
. CBS was second in households and third in the demos with Joan of Arcadia
, JAG
and The Handler
. Fox was fourth with Wanda At Large
and Boston Public
.
WB was fifth with Reba
, Like Family
, Grounded for Life
and All About the Andersons
. UPN was sixth with the movie Blade
.
