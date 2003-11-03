Sunday-Night Lineup Propels Fox

Fox won the key adult demographics Sunday night with a football over-run and the season premiere of its Sunday night lineup, including King of the Hill

, The Simpsons

, Malcolm in the Middle

and Arrested Development

.

Fox was second in households and viewers behind first place CBS, which drew 17.1 million viewers with 60 Minutes

and a three-hour special, CBS at 75

. CBS was second for the night, (behind Fox) among adults 25-54. NBC was second among adults 18-49 with Dateline

, American Dreams

and two episodes of Law & Order: Criminal Intent

(one a repeat).

ABC was fourth in households and tied for third (with CBS) among adults 18-49 with Funniest Home Videos

, 10-8

, Alias

and The Practice

. The WB was fifth across the board with Smallville: Beginnings

, Charmed

and Tarzan

.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate total viewer tallies: CBS, 17.1 million; Fox, 13.7 million; NBC, 10 million; ABC, 9.6 million; WB, 3.6 million. Adults 18-49: Fox, 6.0 rating/15 share; NBC, 3.7/9; ABC and CBS, 3.5/9.

On Saturday, NBC won the key demos with two episodes of Whoopi

and Law & Order: Criminal Intent

, followed by Law & Order: Spacial Victims Unit

. CBS was first in households and viewers with 48 Hours Investigates

, Hack

and The District

.

Fox was second in the demos with Cops

and America’s Most Wanted

. ABC was third in the demos and fourth in households with the movie Phenomenon II

and LA Dragnet

.

On Friday, NBC won households and the key adult demos with Dateline

and the premiere of Third Watch

. ABC was second in the demos and third in households with George Lopez

, Married to the Kellys

, Hope and Faith

, Life with Bonnie

and 20/20 Friday

. CBS was second in households and third in the demos with Joan of Arcadia

, JAG

and The Handler

. Fox was fourth with Wanda At Large

and Boston Public

.

WB was fifth with Reba

, Like Family

, Grounded for Life

and All About the Andersons

. UPN was sixth with the movie Blade

.