Sundance Names VOD Exec
Sundance is ramping up its video-on-demand efforts and has named a new point person for VOD
Britt Bensen, director, affiliate marketing, has been named senior director, affiliate marketing and VOD.
Bensen will brainstorm with new-media and programming execs on strategy.
