Sundance Names Top Creative Director
Jean Claude Cancedda, design director for Food Network, joined Sundance Channel as creative director, print and broadcast design.
Cancedda will head up all on-air and off-air design, reporting to Sarah Barnett, senior vice president branding and on-air and creative services.
Cancedda’s resume also includes creative director for Walt Disney Internet Group and Newsweek magazine and senior art director for Lifetime Television.
