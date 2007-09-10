Trending

Sundance Names Top Creative Director

Jean Claude Cancedda, design director for Food Network, joined Sundance Channel as creative director, print and broadcast design.

Cancedda will head up all on-air and off-air design, reporting to Sarah Barnett, senior vice president branding and on-air and creative services.

Cancedda’s resume also includes creative director for Walt Disney Internet Group and Newsweek magazine and senior art director for Lifetime Television.