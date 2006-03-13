Sundance Names Creative Director
Mark Williams, creative director for Court TV, has joined the Sundance Channel as creative director, on-air.
He reports to Sarah Barnett, senior VP, branding, on-air and creative services.
Williams' resume also includes senior writer/producer at HBO and Cinemax.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.