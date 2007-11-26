Sundance Channel Names VP of Affiliate Sales
Sundance Channel named Andrew Hunn vice president of affiliate sales.
Hunn, who comes from Rainbow Media, where he had been director of national accounts, will head up sales, affiliate marketing and distribution for Time Warner Cable, Cablevision Systems and Bright House Networks.
Hunn's resume includes a stint with Cablevision in Boston. He reports to Sundance senior VP of affiliate sales Tim Boell.
