Suffering Breakthrough COVID-19, Fox News Channel's Neil Cavuto Urges Vaccination

Fox News Channel and Business Network anchor Neil Cavuto told viewers of FNC's MediaBuzz to get vaccinated, and he did not mince words.

“Life is too short to be an ass," he told MediaBuzz host Howie Kurtz. "Life is way too short to be ignorant of the promise of something that is helping people worldwide. Stop the deaths. Stop the suffering. Please, get vaccinated. Please.“

Cavuto, who according to Fox is fully vaccinated, got a break-through COVID-19 infection diagnosis last week but it is a mild case he attributes to that protection. Cavuto also has multiple sclerosis and other health issues , so he is immunocompromised.

Fox has asked its employees to get vaccinated and, if not, they must be tested multiple times per week.

Cavuto told Kurtz that he wanted to urge everyone to think about others. "In the end, if you can get vaccinated and think of somebody else and think of what that could mean to them and their survivability from something like this, we'll all be better off."

It is generally accepted that the closer the country gets to herd immunity the less likely both initial and break-through cases will happen.

While some anti-vaxxers have argued that they should not have to get a vaccination if they don't want to, and that it is an imposition on their freedom of choice, Cavuto suggested people should look at the "bigger picture" and "get outside themselves."

"[T]here are plenty of people working around you, Howie, at Fox and all types of business environments who are susceptible to this sort of thing," he said. "You can help them out a lot if whatever your views on mandates, and I get that, no one likes to be ordered to, but in the end if you can get vaccinated and think of someone else and think of what that could mean to them and their survivability from something like this, we'll all be better off."

Among those "someone else's," Cavuto cited a competitor. "[It's about] people like John King at CNN," he said, "who is battling multiple sclerosis; he's vulnerable to this. It's about people in our everyday life who need to be told that getting vaccinated is a help, it's not a deterrent. It's something that will make you better and everyone around you better. To me, this is so incredible. I just say, 'my God, get it.'"

Cavuto, who has had monoclonal antibody treatment, says he is feeling better and that his wife also tested positive.