Study: 69% of U.S. Homes Connect a TV to Internet

Some 69% of U.S. TV homes now have at least one TV set connected to the Internet via an integrated smart TV, stand-alone streaming devices from companies such as Google, Roku, Apple and Amazon, as well as connected Blu-ray players, up from 50% in 2014 and 24% in 2010, Leichtman Research Group found in a fresh study.

That study, called Connected and HD TVs XIV and based on a survey of 1,204 adults in U.S. TV homes primarily conducted in March, also found that 76% of homes with connected TV devices have more than one device connected, and a mean of 3.5 per connected TV homes. Across all households (including those that do not have TVs connected), the mean number of connected TV devices per household is 2.4. The mean number of pay TV set-top boxes per household is 1.7, the firm said.

Among other findings, 25% of adults in U.S. TV homes watch video via a connected TV device daily, compared to 11% in 2014, and a mere 1% in 2010.

Additionally, 79% of all TV sets in U.S. homes are HD, up from 59% in 2014, and 11% in 2007.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.