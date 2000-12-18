Strength In Numbers
New media is coming to mean new organizations. Apple, Cisco, Kasenna, Philips and Sun Microsystems are among the companies that have launched the Internet Streaming Media Alliance (ISMA), which says its goals include accelerating the market adoption of open standards for streaming media over Internet Protocol. The first specification from the ISMA will define an implementation agreement for streaming MPEG-4 video and audio over IP networks.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.