StreamSearch shifts with layoffs
Multimedia search engine StreamSearch.com is laying off 25% of its 200-person staff as it focuses on business-to-business functions and de-emphasizes the consumer side, according to a company spokesman.
The St. Louis-based firm will demonstrate a version of its search engine for interactive TV with ICTV at the Western Cable Show, and will recast its site for that purpose.
