Streaming Snowplows Circle Detroit

WDIV

Detroit has been a

pioneer in using Streambox's software-based encoder for IP-based newsgathering

in both the Detroit

area and internationally. The station relies on it instead of traditional

microwave and satellite links to backhaul coverage for both TV newscasts and

its Website. The NBC affiliate, owned by Post-Newsweek, has used Streambox to

cover everything from a local long-distance yacht race to the aftermath of

January's massive earthquake in Haiti,

combining it with both wireless EVDO data cards and BGAN broadband satellite

transmitters.

This winter, WDIV took its use

of the Streambox system one step further in an effort to improve its local

severe-weather coverage. The station reached a deal with Michigan roadway authorities to place

video-capable 3G smartphones loaded with Streambox software in 25 plow trucks.

"On big weather days, the

question is always, â€˜How do we show people what the conditions on the road are

and what's going on?'" says WDIV News Operations Manager Jeff Liebman. "Then we

had an idea: Why don't we show people what the inside of the county snowplows

are looking at? They're traveling on the roads themselves, and you've got to

figure they're pretty safe."

The Sprint Samsung Moment

smartphones, which are affixed to the windshield of the trucks using a

suction-cup mount and are powered by the vehicles' cigarette lighter, can begin

streaming video back to the station with the push of a button. Drivers

volunteer to carry the phones, and the audio is muted. The road authorities

don't get paid for carrying the phones, but instead receive an on-air mention

during WDIV's newscasts.

According to Liebman, the

Sprint 3G service, which costs around $44 a month per phone, delivers a

throughput of about 250 to 300 kilobits per second. He adds that the image

quality from the phones' 2-megapixel cameras is pretty good when transmitted

using Streambox's proprietary ACT-L3 compression scheme.

The system has proved

successful but has been used sparingly, as Detroit has only had a few significant snow

events this season. But the two times WDIV ran live snowplow video on its

Website, it was one of the three most popular streams for the day. "It must

have struck a chord with some people," Liebman says.

The Sprint phones placed in

the plow trucks were loaded with Streambox Live software, which became

available late last fall. Streambox Live represents a new business model for

the Seattle-based company, which counts CNN and Fox News Channel as major

customers but has sold its technology to fewer than 150 local stations,

including Fox, Belo, Hearst and LIN outlets.

Stations have generally bought

expensive Streambox software licenses (about $3,000 each) for their laptops and

used corresponding rack-mounted hardware decoders, which run about $8,000, to

decompress the IP-delivered streams at the station and feed them to

conventional broadcast equipment. But Streambox Live is designed to be a

managed service in which Streambox only charges for the video that stations

use.

Streambox Live's encoder,

which can run on PCs, laptops or smartphones, is free. Video compressed with it

is sent securely to a Streambox server at one of the company's data centers,

along with a digital rights-management (DRM) tag that identifies both the

producer of the video and its destination. Each stream is also auto-archived

for on-demand access. The end-user, such as a station, can then use the DRM tag

to select a live video stream to be routed to its Website (taking the feed live

to air still requires a Streambox decoder or some other type of scan

conversion).

Streambox Live's DRM system

allows a broadcaster to pull live streaming video from multiple sources and

also lets a professional journalist-or an everyday viewer-contribute video to

multiple stations or networks.

"It's a many-to-many type of

system," says Streambox CEO and co-founder Bob Hildeman. "Stations can view

what's being sent in, and bring in what they want. It's designed to allow

broadcasters to deploy an unlimited number of software clients."

Hildeman says that streaming

video through Streambox Live costs 50 cents a minute without a contract, and

can go as low as 5 cents a minute with a contract. The service is available for

Windows Mobile-capable smartphones, and Streambox is beta-testing a Streambox

Live app for Apple's iPhone that should be ready by NAB. Hildeman expects the

iPhone app to be popular with the large number of stations that have already

created their own apps for the iPhone, both as a way to get breaking news from

journalists in the field and as a source of user-generated video.

Streambox is also working to

improve the speed of its core service for stations like WDIV that use laptops

with 3G wireless data USB cards in the field to backhaul live video. That will

allow them to either deliver less-compressed video or use more forward-error

correction to avoid compression artifacts.

Using a Mac laptop, Streambox has developed a way to "bond" two

3G aircards to improve throughput, much as early users of the BGAN broadband

satellite system like CNN figured out how to bond two BGAN modems. By combining

cards from different cellular providers, such as AT&T and Verizon, the

bonding scheme can achieve a throughput of more than 1 megabit per second with

a latency of only 2 to 3 seconds. Streambox also plans to demonstrate a

companion hardware device at NAB that can bond four 3G cards.