StreamGenie improved
Pinnacle Systems has introduced an improved version of its StreamGenie portable live Webcaster, which now includes a seamless connection to Pinnacle's CastConnect Webcasting services.
The company also says it has improved processing speed by offering tight integration of the RealNetworks RealVideo 8 code.
The new version of StreamGenie is scheduled to ship this month.
Registered customers may upgrade their software at no additional charge through a CD-ROM or FTP download.
