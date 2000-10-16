StreamGenie improved

Pinnacle Systems has introduced an improved version of its StreamGenie portable live Webcaster, which now includes a seamless connection to Pinnacle's CastConnect Webcasting services.

The company also says it has improved processing speed by offering tight integration of the RealNetworks RealVideo 8 code.

The new version of StreamGenie is scheduled to ship this month.

Registered customers may upgrade their software at no additional charge through a CD-ROM or FTP download.