Stone Stanley nails Single Girls

Stone Stanley Entertainment, the producers behind ABC's The Mole and WB's Popstars, have acquired the U.S. rights to another prospective reality project Single Girls.

Described as the reality version of HBO's Sex and the City, Single Girls originates from the same Australian-based production company that sold Stone Stanley the U.S. format rights to Popstars, Screentime Pty Ltd. The project, currently getting shopped to the major broadcast networks, will follow five women "proactively" going on dates, said a Stone Stanley spokesperson.

So far, Stone Stanley has had luck in reality, scoring a new episode order on The Mole, and is expecting the WB to do the same for Popstars, which has broken ratings records for the WB in its Friday night timeslot. Still getting pitched to cable networks is Stone Stanley's Oblivious, a fresh spin on Candid Camera. - Susanne Ault