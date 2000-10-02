Stephen E. Jacobs, senior vice president, Networked Systems Businesses, Sony Broadcast & Professional Co.
B. May 24, 1951, Boston; B.S. Cornell University, 1973; writer/producer, Post-Newsweek Stations (Washington; Hartford, Conn.; and Detroit) 1974-79; producer, ABC News, Washington, 1979-83; coordinating senior producer, CBS Evening News With Dan Rather, 1984-87; senior producer, CBS special events, 1987-94; executive producer, CBS special events, 1994-97; executive producer, new media, CBS, 1997-April 2000; current position since April; m. Maxine Howard, Aug. 26, 1979; daughters: Robin, 17, and Lauren, 15
