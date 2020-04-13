Stephanopoulos Tests Positive for Coronavirus

George Stephanopoulos announced on Good Morning America Monday that he has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Stephanopoulos, who hosts GMA and This Week for ABC News, said he has not shown any symptoms, but that the positive test was not a surprise because his wife, actress Ali Wentworth, tested positive two weeks ago.

He has been working from home the past few weeks.

"I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath," he said. "I’m feeling great."

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo also has tested positive for the virus and has been sharing how the illness has been affecting him on the air. His interactions with his brother, Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York, the state hardest hit by COVID-19, have made for riveting TV the past few weeks.