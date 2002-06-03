Stephanopoulos eyed for This Week
Reuters reports that ABC News is close to naming former Clinton White House
aide George Stephanopoulos as the next moderator for Sunday-morning public-affairs program This Week.
According to anonymous network sources, Stephanopoulos will soon be named as
the show's lone anchor, replacing current co-hosts Sam Donaldson and Cokie
Roberts.
