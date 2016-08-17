Steele, Sullivan Promoted at Fox Networks Ad Sales

Audrey Steele and Suzanne Sullivan have been promoted at the advertising sales unit of Fox Networks Group.

Sullivan was named executive VP, entertainment sales, responsible for strategy and execution of cross-network multi-platform sales. She had been senior VP, Fox Networks Group Sales.

Steele becomes executive VP, sales research insights and strategy. She was previously senior VP, sales research and marketing for Fox Broadcasting and helped develop Fox’s AIM targeting tools.

Toby Byrne, president of ad sales for Fox Network Group, said both executives “possess the unique skill set of leadership coupled with analytic and strategic thinking.”

He added that “Audrey’s contributions in the development of multiplatform tools, measurement tactics and sales positioning have been crucial as our organization has evolved. Suzanne’s sales experience and insight to marketplace dynamics make her a vital member of our executive team. Their dedication and focus on creative solutions has enabled Fox’s advertising partners to take full advantage of our bold programming and unmatched audience engagement.”

Before joining Fox, Steele was senior VP at Zenith Media. Sullivan joined Fox after working in the media buying departments of BBDO and OMD.