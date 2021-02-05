Starz Streaming Subscribers Reach 14.6 Million Globally, Now Outnumber Linear Customers

Canadian entertainment conglomerate Lionsgate said that its Starz premium network subsidiary added 900,000 subscription streaming customers worldwide in the final three months of 2020, ending the year with 14.6 million customers globally.

OTT customers now account for more than half of the Starz global subscriber base of 28 million, Lionsgate said during its fiscal third quarter earnings call Thursday. The number of customers globally who subscribe to Starz via linear pay TV stayed flat in the quarter at 13.4 million

The totals include data from StarzPlay Arabia, the company’s joint venture in the Mid-East and North Africa with Parsifal Entertainment Group.

Domestically, Starz added 300,000 paid OTT users in the quarter, upping its total to 9.5 million subscribers.

“We're well on our way to our goal of 50 million to 60 million global subscribers by 2025. The vast majority of which will be high value streaming subs,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer.