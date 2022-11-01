Starz Renews ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ Ahead of Series Premiere

Starz didn’t wait for the November 6 premiere of Dangerous Liaisons to greenlight a second season of the series.

The second season of Dangerous Liaisons, the latest iteration of the classic period drama, will begin production in 2023 in Prague, according to the network. The series is based on Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ 18th century novel focusing on the origin story of how his iconic characters, the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont, met as passionate young lovers in Paris on the eve of the revolution.

The eight-episode first season of Dangerous Liaisons launches November 8 on the linear Starz service as well as on the Starz app, all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms, and internationally on the Lionsgate Plus premium streaming platform across Europe, Latin America and Japan, said the network.

“‘Dangerous Liaisons’ is addictive, provocative and beautifully rendered,” Starz president of original programming Kathryn Busby said in a statement. “This prelude to the famed 18th century novel illuminates pre-revolution Paris at its most decadent. We are confident that by the end of season one viewers will be craving more scheming and seduction.”

Dangerous Liaisons stars Alice Englert, Nicholas Denton, Lesley Manville, Kosar Ali, Carice van Houten, Hilton Pelser, Fisayo Akinade, Michael McElhatton, Nathanael Saleh, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Tom Wlaschiha, and Paloma Faith.

The series is executive produced by Harriet Warner, Colin Callender, Tony Krantz, Scott Huff, and Christopher Hampton.■