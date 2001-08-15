Starz promotes Hale
Starz Encore Group has promoted Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development Mike Hale, to
the new position of Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer.
An executive at the pay TV operation since its creation in 1991, Hale will continue management of all consumer marketing, affiliate marketing, and consumer research, adding a special emphasis on the launch of subscription video on deman service Starz On Demand.
- John M. Higgins
