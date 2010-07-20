Starz, Penguin Collaborate on "Amplified" E-Book for iPad

Premium

cable network Starz is bringing video to Apple's iPad in an unexpected way, by

teaming with book publisher Penguin Group to create a special electronic

version of Ken Follett's novel The Pillars of the Earth which pulls

content from the upcoming Starz miniseries based on the book.

The eight-hour Pillars of the Earth TV series, produced by Tandem

Communications and featuring top actors including Donald Sutherland, Ian

McShane and Rufus Sewell, premieres this Friday, July 23. Penguin's Amplified

Edition for the iPad, which is available today, July 20 for $12.99, includes 34

short videos, artwork and original music from the series. A broader Pillars of the Earth app for the iPad features more even more

video, including over an hour of behind-the-scenes footage.

The

Amplified Edition offers an array of interactive features designed to enhance

the experience of reading the epic novel, which is set in 12th century England.

Most noteworthy is a character tree, depicted in a virtual stained glass

window, which grows as characters are introduced in the book and makes it

easier to understand the relationships.

The concept

behind the Amplified Edition is to allow Starz viewers to read the Follett

novel in tandem with watching the series, says Marc DeBevoise, SVP of digital

media, business development and strategy for Starz. As such, the e-book is

continually updated with new video and other features as the corresponding

segments in the eight-part series air on Starz, but not before.

"The

really cool thing is we're not spoiling anything," says DeBevoise.

"You don't have the full app until the end of the series."

According

to DeBevoise, Starz approached Penguin about three months ago with the idea of

doing something special for the iPad based on The Pillars of the

Earth, and a small team comprised of executives from both companies

collaborated to produce the final Amplified Edition, with the help of outside

design firms. A version for the iPhone and iPod Touch will be available later

this week.

DeBevoise

won't disclose the financial terms of the collaboration, saying only that Starz

and Penguin have a partnership and that Starz's main goal was to promote the

series, particularly to consumers who have yet to read the book. He said that

Starz's financial investment in developing the special e-book was not overly

significant, and that such collaborations are a "repeatable model" if

the Pillars of the Earth e-book proves successful.

"It

isn't millions of dollars of development," he says. "The toughest

part is figuring out what you want to do. You can't pick your 10 favorite clips

and say, 'Hey, we're done.' You have to figure it all out together."

Besides the

character tree and contextual video and still images, other interactive

features of the Amplified Edition include:

Ken Follett's Multimedia Diary,

giving the author's on-set impressions of the process of bringing The Pillars of the Earth from page to screen.

Behind-the-scenes insights into

the making of the event series, looking at how the filmmakers captured

Follett's vision and created the medieval world of The Pillars of

the Earth, including interviews with the actors, director and

producers.

A "Listening Lounge"

with music - including hymns, soundtrack themes, and battlefield scene

scores - from the Starz Originals series.

"The

Amplified Edition is the next step in Penguin Group's ongoing efforts to take

advantage of new technology to bring writers to readers in ways they have never

experienced before," said Molly Barton, Director of Business Development

for Penguin Group USA in a statement. "We are delighted to bring fans this

thoughtful and exciting blend of imagery and artistry inspired by master

storyteller Ken Follett."