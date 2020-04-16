Standard Media Group Stations Launch COVID-19 Initiatives

Stations owned by Standard Media Group have added news coverage and launched initiatives to help viewers, businesses and students during the COVID-19 crisis.

Standard Media's WLNE-TV, Providence, R.I., this week launched a new First at Four newscast, offering the latest on the effect of the broadcasted and reports from the governors of Rhode Island and Massachusetts

WLNE and KLKN-TV, Lincoln, Neb., have this week launched “Who’s Hiring” interactive portals on their websites aimed at connected job seekers and local companies as unemployment claims soar.

The stations had earlier launched online directories to let people in their viewing areas know which businesses are still open.

Both services are being offered free to businesses and users.

“We are all adjusting to new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 emergency, and every day in our communities two of the most common questions being asked are ‘what’s open’ and ‘who’s hiring’? These initiatives help provide the answers so our viewers can find the services they need and, because we recognize the financial strain COVID-19 is putting on businesses and families, we are offering them at no charge throughout this time,” said Deb McDermott, CEO of Standard Media..

KLKN said it will start launching remote learning lessons from Lincoln public schools on digital channel 8.3. The lessons will air Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. through 4 p.m.

“We see this as an opportunity to serve Lincoln families by delivering this important educational content over the air, allowing it to be viewed by children attending virtual classrooms regardless of whether their families subscribe to cable or satellite services,” said McDermott. “During this time, our stations are adapting to the needs of the community in new and different ways, and we are very grateful for the opportunity help Lincoln Public Schools and its students.”