Spulu Could Sink U.S. Pay TV Operators, Analyst Says

The already reeling U.S. pay TV business could see as much as 10% of its remaining base defect to Disney, Fox and Warner Bros.' new sports bundle joint venture, an extinction-level event that would "make it hard for operators to stay afloat," said Aluma Connected TV Insights analyst Michael Greeson.

Based on a survey of 2,203 consumers Greeson conducted in February - March, about 32% of traditional MVPD users and 38% of virtual pay TV subscribers indicated some level of "likelihood" that they'd sign up for the new as-yet unnamed JV, nicknamed Spulu by flippant, glib media trades like our own.

And among that subset that indicted a likelihood to sign up for Spulu, 39% of that cohort indicated a corresponding probable indication that they'd cancel their current pay TV service.

That works out to about 10% of the overall remaining U.S. pay TV customer base cutting the cord, Greeson surmises.

“A loss of even 10% of the already-declining base of MVPD subscribers would severely diminish the ability of operators to stay afloat,” he noted. “And if those launching the DFW bundle intend to rely on pull from those without pay TV, they can forget about it. Only 9% are legitimate prospects for the service.”

Particularly exposed, Greeson said, is Fubo, which is currently suing the JV in federal court over antitrust matters. The analyst said Spulu could siphon off 10-15% of Fubo's customers by next year.

Of course, all of this is being predicted without even knowing Spulu's ultimate price point.

"One factor that could constrain uptake of the new bundle is price," Greeson added. "At the moment, there is a modest consensus it will launch at $50 a month. If it does, it would lessen its disruptive potential. Aluma’s research found that only 11% of decision-makers are at least moderately likely to sign up for the bundle at $49.99 per month, half the demand at $29.99 a month."