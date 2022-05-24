Spotify Beats Netflix in Ranking of 'Must Have' Services in the American Home

The average American home consumes entertainment -- streaming video, music, podcasts, etc. -- from nearly 13 different sources, and among those, music streaming giant Spotify is listed as being "most essential."

This is according to Hub Entertainment Research's seminal "Battle Royale" study, which surveyed 3,014 U.S. consumers ages 16-74.

Among those polled, 75% ranked Spotify as a "must have" service vs. "nice to have."

YouTube was listed as "must have" by 69% of respondents, while Netflix ranked third at 68% and was the only subscription video service ranked in Hub's top seven.

(Image credit: Hub Entertainment Research)

Among all U.S. homes, 6.2 of the 12.5 entertainment services used, on average, were ranked as "must have."

The number of sources -- and must have sources -- was higher for consumers age 35 and younger, as well as households with kids.

(Image credit: Hub Entertainment Research)

Notably, among consumers polled who subscribe to Amazon Prime and use only Prime Video as an Amazon entertainment source, only 45% listed Amazon overall as a "must have" entertainment source.

But indicating the churn-busting benefits of service bundling, that number shoots up to 64% when Amazon's music and gaming services are also included.