Spotify Beats Netflix in Ranking of 'Must Have' Services in the American Home
By Daniel Frankel published
Music streaming service listed as essential by 75% of respondents in latest Hub survey, vs. just 68% for Netflix
The average American home consumes entertainment -- streaming video, music, podcasts, etc. -- from nearly 13 different sources, and among those, music streaming giant Spotify is listed as being "most essential."
This is according to Hub Entertainment Research's seminal "Battle Royale" study, which surveyed 3,014 U.S. consumers ages 16-74.
Among those polled, 75% ranked Spotify as a "must have" service vs. "nice to have."
YouTube was listed as "must have" by 69% of respondents, while Netflix ranked third at 68% and was the only subscription video service ranked in Hub's top seven.
Among all U.S. homes, 6.2 of the 12.5 entertainment services used, on average, were ranked as "must have."
The number of sources -- and must have sources -- was higher for consumers age 35 and younger, as well as households with kids.
Notably, among consumers polled who subscribe to Amazon Prime and use only Prime Video as an Amazon entertainment source, only 45% listed Amazon overall as a "must have" entertainment source.
But indicating the churn-busting benefits of service bundling, that number shoots up to 64% when Amazon's music and gaming services are also included.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
