SportsNet New York Brings On DeParis, Harner
By Alex Weprin
SportsNet New York brought on Marie DeParis as vice president of marketing and business development and Fred Harner as general manager of digital media.
DeParis comes to the network from Fox Television Stations, where she was strategic marketing/Internet sales manager, while Harner comes to SNY from Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network, where he led their digital initiatives.
Both Harner and DeParis will report to SNY president Steven Raab.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.