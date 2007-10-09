Trending

SportsNet New York Brings On DeParis, Harner

By

SportsNet New York brought on Marie DeParis as vice president of marketing and business development and Fred Harner as general manager of digital media.

DeParis comes to the network from Fox Television Stations, where she was strategic marketing/Internet sales manager, while Harner comes to SNY from Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network, where he led their digital initiatives.

Both Harner and DeParis will report to SNY president Steven Raab.