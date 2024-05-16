Sports Streaming JV Gets a Name, Venu Sports

We can stop calling it "Spulu" now.

The bundled sports joint venture being hoisted by Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery has been officially named "Venu Sports."

“We are excited to officially introduce Venu Sports, a brand that we feel captures the spirit of an all-new streaming home where sports fans outside of the traditional pay TV eco-system can experience an incredible collection of live sports, all in one place,” said Pete Distad, CEO of the JV. “As preparations for the platform continue to accelerate, we are singularly focused on delivering a best-in-class product for our target audience, built from the ground up using the latest technologies to engage and entertain discerning sports fans wanting one-stop access to live games.”

Also read: Spulu and ESPN DTC Could Sink U.S. Pay TV Operators, Analyst Says

A price point and launch date for Venu Sports still await, although it's targeted to "the fall." Thursday's announcement did say "subscribers would also have the ability to bundle the product, including with Disney Plus, Hulu or Max."

The three media conglomerates announced back in February plans to bundle their linear sports networks, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Big Ten Network, TNT, TBS and truTV.

The JV also relaunched its website, venu.com, on a technology backbone that appears to be supported by Fox.