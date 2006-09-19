Spiegel Upped at Extra
By Ben Grossman
Telepictures’ syndicated entertainment news magazine Extra has promoted Jeremy Spiegel to co-executive producer.
A ten year veteran of the show, Spiegel moves from his senior supervising producer role into the new position, which will help oversee day-to-day operations of the show.
Prior to Extra, Spiegel had experience with American Journal and at Fox Television in New York.
