Trending

Spiegel Upped at Extra

By

Telepictures’ syndicated entertainment news magazine Extra has promoted Jeremy Spiegel to co-executive producer.

A ten year veteran of the show, Spiegel moves from his senior supervising producer role into the new position, which will help oversee day-to-day operations of the show.

Prior to Extra, Spiegel had experience with American Journal and at Fox Television in New York.