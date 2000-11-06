Spice Girls get streamy
RealNetworks is helping Virgin Records and the Spice Girls bring streaming videos to their latest album, Forever. The enhanced CD will feature two streaming videos, viewable exclusively through RealPlayer, with the videos encoded in RealVideo 8. To access the enhanced portion of the specially marked Spice Girls CD, users place the music CD into the CD-ROM drive of their computer.
