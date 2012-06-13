Sources: House E&C Looking At July 10 for FCC Oversight Hearing
According to Washington sources filling in their calendar's for July, the House Energy & Commerce Committee is expected to invite the FCC Commissioners to the Hill July 11 for an oversight hearing.
The Senate Commerce Committee held an FCC oversight hearing May 16.
A spokesperson for the Committee had not returned a call for coment at press time.
