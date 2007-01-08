Soler Named VP of Touchtone TV Music Department
By Ben Grossman
Touchstone Television has named Dawn Soler vice president of a newly formed music department.
Soler is tasked with expanding Touchstone’s relationships in the music industry and supporting development of scores for pilots and new series.
Most recently the co-music supervisor on Ugly Betty, Soler was previously head of music for PolyGram Pictures, and has served as a music consultant for Disney Pictures and New Line Pictures.
