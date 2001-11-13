Snapp tapped for Hallmark post
The Hallmark Channel's parent company Crown Media Holdings Inc. has tapped David Snapp to be named vice president of video design, worldwide marketing and brand strategy.
Snapp, who most recently headed ABC's video design department, will oversee Hallmark's Worldwide Video Design Group. - Allison Romano
