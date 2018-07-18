Snapchat Ad-Buying Platform Adds Nielsen Audience Segments

Advertisers will be able use the Nielsen-branded audience segments they’re accustomed to using when purchasing inventory on Snapchat’s ad buying platform.

The integration of Nielsen data and Snapchat’s platform deepens the relationship Nielsen—which dominates the TV ratings business--has with the social messaging app and gives buyers access to information from a familiar provider of third-party audience measurement at a time when digital media companies are being asked for more transparency and reliable metrics.

The integration gives clients access to data on more than 30,000 segments from Nielsen buyer Insights and Nielsen Catalina Solutions through the Nielsen Marketing Cloud. Snapchat’s integration will additionally allow Nielsen Marketing Cloud DMP clients to take advantage of their first-party data segments and target them directly on Snapchat’s platform.

“Discovering the audiences that drive engagement and offline sales has never been more critical for marketers and we’re excited to continue our work with Snapchat across both our premium audience segments and measurement solutions,” said Jessica Hogue, senior VP of digital solutions at Nielsen. “With this integration with Snapchat will allow partners to plan, activate and analyze marketing initiatives accessing the highest quality audience data in the market underpinned by Nielsen."

Snapchat currently uses Nielsen measurement solutions across Reach, Resonance, and Reaction KPIs, and will now have the ability to align activation segments with ROI measurement solutions such as Nielsen Buyer Insights and Nielsen Catalina Solutions Sales Effect studies. Buyers and sellers to use Nielsen audience segments to demonstrate the sales lift from campaigns running through Snapchat across categories including consumer packaged goods, retail, auto, finance, travel, and technology.

The collaboration between the two companies dates back to 2014 with Snapchat’s adoption of Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings.