Sling TV Upping Prices for Existing Subscribers in August

Sling TV sent an email to its subscribers Monday letting them know that starting in August 26, all customers will pay $35 a month for the virtual MVPD company's "Blue" and "Orange" service tiers.

In January, the Dish Network-owned live streaming service upped the price new users pay from $30 a month to $35. Now, legacy users will experience the same price bump.

Sling TV users who signed up before August 1, 2020 were protected by the streaming company's one-year price guarantee decreed last summer, which promised not to up their monthly rate.

According to a Sling TV rep we exchanged email with Monday afternoon, the price guarantee is now expiring.

In its email to customers, the pay TV company blamed the usual suspects--program networks--for the price bump.

"SLING fights hard to keep your price low but programmers continue to charge us more for the content we deliver to you," the email said.

Sling TV remains the cheapest among the larges vMVPDs, with market leaders Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV both base priced at $65 a month.

Like all vMVPDs, however, Sling TV has experienced a steady price progression. As recently as June 2018, the service was priced at $20 a month.