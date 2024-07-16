Sling TV Starts Free 4K Viewing With Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game ... in 'Select' Markets and on 'Select' Devices

In the first of what it says will be many live sports events streamed in the Ultra High-Definition format, Sling TV will stream Tuesday night's Major League All-Star Game in 4K for free for "select" subscribers.

The game, which will be broadcast live by Fox starting at 8 p.m. ET from Arlington, Texas, will be available in 4K to Sling Blue subscribers (and subscribers to the Sling Blue and Orange rollup tier) in 16 major markets, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. (A full list of available markets can be found here.)

And only big-DMA-residing, Sling TV Blue-tier-subscribing users of "select" Roku and Amazon Fire TV OTT devices will be able to access Sling TV's 4K coverage. (That list is available here.)

So yeah, 4K on Sling TV is a little limited to start, but it's a move in the right direction.

Sling TV said it will present other upcoming live sports events in 4K, including NBCUniversal's coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics on USA Network, as well as college and pro football games on FS1, ESPN and other networks.

Sling TV lost 135,000 subscribers in the first quarter of this year and dropped below 2 million customers. Leading virtual MVPD competitors YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV already offer limited 4K support.

“With live sports now in 4K, we’re upping our game and giving fans front-row seats to every thrilling moment. Get ready to see your favorite sports like never before, with crystal-clear action that brings you right into the heart of the play," said Seth Van Sickel, senior VP of product and operations for Sling Video Services.