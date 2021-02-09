Sling TV sets Aggressive ‘Sling Fling’ Promo Push

Sling TV is kicking off an aggressive promotional push this week, letting non-subscribers watch more than 100 of its live and on-demand channels, as well as premium network Showtime, for free from 5 p.m. - midnight EST through Valentines Day.

Streamers don’t even need to enter a credit card number to enjoy the promotion, which started Tuesday and runs through Sunday.

Also read: Sling TV Becomes the Latest vMVPD to Give Ground, Ups Price by $5

And that’s not all. New customers can also get a $25 discount on their first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue service, both of which were recently bumped to $35 a month. They can also get a free AirTV Mini Android TV-powered streaming device if they choose instead to prepay $35 for a month of service.

Sling TV is billing this as a promotion tied to its sixth anniversary (it launched in February 2015), as well as something to commemorate "National Cut the Cord Day." (Got to love these made-up holidays.)

“Sling Fling will give cable customers an opportunity to experience Sling TV's extensive line-up of live and on-demand content, so they can happily leave cable behind with confidence," said Michael Schwimmer, group president of Sling TV, in a statement. "Cable customers have suffered for too many years and they just want a better option—the channels they love at a much lower price.”

Parent Dish Network said Sling TV had just under 2.5 million subscribers as of the end of September. The company hasn’t set a date yet for reporting fourth-quarter earnings, during which it will update its vMPVD’s subscriber count.

There’s certainly reason for Sling TV to be proactive in goosing its customer ranks, given its recent $5-a-month price hike.

And the second quarter hasn’t been kind to the platform, either. It reported a loss of 281,000 subscribers in the second quarter of last year. And Sling had what was, at the time, its slowest growth quarter to date in Q2 2019, adding only 7,000 customers.