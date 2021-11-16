Sling TV Sets Aggressive Black Friday Promo, Offers Free Month of Service

Having managed to add 117,000 subscribers in the third quarter, despite the fact that it upped prices by $5 a month in July, Sling TV has set an aggressive Black Friday promotion with the aim of sustaining its momentum.

Sling TV is offering new subscribers a free month of service when they commit to a first month from Nov. 26-29.

The offer applies to the $35-a-month Sling Orange and Sling Blue tiers, as well as the $50 combined tier.

Currently, Sling TV is offering new customers the first month of Sling Orange and Sling Blue service for $10 each ($20 for Orange & Blue).

Dish Network reported 2.56 million Sling TV subscribers at the end of the third quarter, slightly less than the 2.69 million it had two years prior. ■