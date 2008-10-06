Trending

Slavin Joins CBS Films

Mimi Slavin has been named senior VP, strategic planning and promotion, for CBS Films.

Slavin had been senior VP of promotions for Warner Bros. Pictures.

CBS Films was launched in 2007 with the goal of producing up to a half-dozen films a year at up to $50 million per.

Projects in development include Crowley, starring Harrison Ford, and a remake of My Fair Lady.