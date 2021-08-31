SkyBoxe Fixed Wireless Hub Finally Enters Beta
4G LTE device, which combines a router, modem and Android TV-powered OTT player, has received network certifications from AT&T and T-Mobile
Florida startup SkyBoxe is seeking beta testers for its eponymous 4G LTE fixed wireless hub, which combines the functions of a 1-gig-capable router and modem, along with an Android TV-powered streaming device.
According to an email solicitation blasted Tuesday by startup co-founder Rob Shambro, SkyBoxe recently received network certifications from AT&T and T-Mobile. This comes after the announcement of FCC certification for the device almost a year ago. (That was the last time we checked in with SkyBoxe.)
“Right now, we’re negotiating with those two carriers to determine the right data plan to bundle SkyBoxe,” reads Shambro’s email, which invites recipients to sign up for the beta test on this page.
“The 4G device is our proof of concept,” Shambro added, “and I’m pleased to say that its performance has far exceeded my expectations. It delivers TV and Internet beautifully as long as the carrier’s network performance is solid. We plan to start offering it for sale to our beta testers in the next few weeks.”
Participating in the beta test isn’t free, and Shambro didn’t immediately respond to are inquiries as to what SkyBoxe is currently priced at.
Given that T-Mobile is offering 5G fixed home wireless internet, including its own hub, for $50 a month, SkyBoxe is going to have to come up with a provocative proposition.
The startup is seed funded to the tune of $497,000, according to its Crunchbase profile.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. His reliable mid-range jump shot, deft ambidextrous post-up game and tough interior defense have been criminally overlooked.
