Sinclair taps Harmonic
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. will use Harmonic Inc. digital-compression systems, including the "DiviCom" encoder, as it converts its stations to digital television.
The first of the group's 60 stations to get the digital encoders is KOVR-TV Sacramento, Calif.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.