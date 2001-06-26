Sinclair names Siegel national sales VP
Gregg Siegel has been named vice president, national sales for Sinclair Broadcast Group.
Siegel has been director of national sales efforts for Sinclair over the past seven years. He started his television sales career with
Avery-Knodel in 1982 as a Marketing Associate. Siegel holds a B.A. in Communications and Marketing from the University of Arizona. - Richard Tedesco
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.