Sinclair Deploys LiveU Backpacks for ENG

The Sinclair Broadcast Group has inked a long-term agreement with LiveU and has deployed the company's LU60 cellular ENG backpacks for local electronic newsgathering operations at more than 20 Sinclair TV stations.

"Our local news departments strive to deliver the highest quality news product to our viewers," said Del Parks, VP of engineering and operations at the Sinclair Broadcast Group in a statement. "LiveU's LU60 technology provides us with an efficient and nimble way to get our reporters out into the field, bringing the news home to our viewers in the quickest manner possible. "

Bob Shrader, chief news photographer with WZTV in Nashville also praised the system's ability to reliably deliver live video for their newscasts and the company's technical support in a statement.

LiveU's LU60 product delivers video over a bonded 3G/4G LTE networks and is capable of handling 1080 HD video with sub-second latency.