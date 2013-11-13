Shure Makes Music At CMA Awards

Shure microphones were widely used at the Nashville's Bridgestone Arena during the 2013 CMA Awards, reports Shure in a recap of some of the audio equipment used.

During the November 6 event that aired on ABC, most vocal mics and in-ear monitor systems were wireless, provided by ATK Audiotek and performers were free to use their preferred brand of products, with a significant use of Shure UR Series Wireless Microphone Systems during the production, noted Ryan Smith with Shure Artist Relations.

Shure's premium condenser microphone, the KSM9, was used in performances by Vocal Group award winner Little Big Town, The Band Perry, and Keith Urban and the classic SM58® capsule was selected by a number of other artists, including Brad Paisley, opening act Luke Bryan, New Artist winner Kacey Musgraves, double winner Florida Georgia Line (Best Duo, Single of the Year), as well as Rascal Flatts and Hunter Hayes.

In addition, during the performance of Pinnacle Award winner Taylor Swift, Alison Krauss used the SM58 and Vince Gill selected the UR2/KSM9.

"It was a special evening," said Shure's Smith in a statement. "Everything sounded great, and it was very gratifying to see Shure products once again playing such a prominent role."

During the show, head audio producer was Tom Davis, with Paul Sandweiss of Hollywood-based Sound Design Corporation taking the role of audio coordinator.

The broadcast production mixes were handled by Mark King.

Inside the arena, Rick Shimer of Blackhawk Audio performed the music mixes, with Pat Baltzell covering the production mix.

Monitor mixing was provided by Tom Pesa and Jason Spence.

Remote audio facilities were provided by the Music Mix Mobile (M3) truck, with Jay Vicari and John Harris swapping music mixes.