Showtime Taps Mandy Pantkin, Kathryn Grody for New Comedy Series
By R. Thomas Umstead published
'Seasoned' inspired by married couple’s real life and relationship
Showtime has ordered a new comedy pilot based on the lives of longtime married actors Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody.
The series, Seasoned, stars Patinkin and Grody and follows the delightfully tumultuous relationship and life of a successful, gregarious, deeply committed and slightly insane married couple, according to the network.
Seasoned is executive produced by Patinkin, Grody, Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch, Isabel Richardon, Ewen Wright and Gideon Grody-Patinkin.
“Mandy and Kathryn helped me and millions of online viewers get through the pandemic with their wonderfully warm, funny and inspired social media posts,” said Showtime Entertainment President Gary Levine in a statement. “Together they fearlessly show us the joy and the chaos of marriage, aging and grappling with the indignities of everyday life. We are thrilled to welcome them back to Showtime, along with their talented son Gideon and his partner Ewen who are expanding their posts into a half-hour comedy pilot for us.” ■
