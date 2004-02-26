Showtime Movie Explores Catholic-Church Scandal
Showtime will delve into the Roman Catholic Church pedophilia scandal and cover-up in an upcoming original movie.
Our Fathers is based on a book by Newsweek editor David France.
Preproduction is slated to begin in April.
