Showtime Launching HD Movie Channel
Showtime Networks Inc. is launching a second high-definition channel in early December.
The Movie Channel HD will debut Dec. 1 delivering theatrical movies in 1080i (interlaced) high-resolution format.
December movies will include Bandits
, Hardball
, Rollerball
and Sidewalks of New York
.
