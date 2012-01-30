Showtime Gets Game Face On

Showtime’s scripted department is pumping out hits such as

‘Homeland’ and ‘House of Lies’ to critical acclaim that gobble

up more viewers each week. And in a winning and competitive

statement that complements his position, Stephen Espinoza,

the network’s recently installed executive VP and general

manager of sports and event programing, doesn’t want his

department to ride their coattails.

“With the momentum that the entire network

has gotten, particularly the scripted side

that’s incredibly successful, I need to make sure

our sports programming is keeping pace,” says

Espinoza.

Espinoza credits the network’s “insider” strategy

in sports programming as a giant plus.

Showtime’s reality boxing series, Fight Camp

360, features no narration or predetermined story

lines, preferring to tell the story through the

boxers’ voices. “There’s nothing artificial about it,” says Espinoza. And the series Inside NASCAR

features a segment called “Inside Wire” that offers

uncensored intercom interactions between

a driver and his crew. “We come at [sports programming]

in a slightly different way that resonates

with our audience,” Espinoza says.

With series like Inside the NFL, Inside NASCAR

and The Franchise to go along with boxing

and mixed martial arts programming, Showtime

has cemented its place in premium cable

sports, boasting five major franchises. “It is the

deepest and broadest slate of programming,

certainly of any premium network,” says Espinoza,

who knows that even with all of that,

there is room for more.

“Whether it’s other franchises or other personalities,

one thing that’s clear is that there

is an insatiable appetite for sports programming,”

he says.

Earlier this month, longtime ESPN personality

Jim Rome, who hosted his popular Rome Is

Burning for the past eight years, left the sports

network for CBS. Aside from hosting a new

weekday show on the CBS Sports Network,

Rome will also be hosting a series on Showtime,

which promises to be about more than Rome

riffing on the day’s hot sports topics.

The exact format for the series is undetermined,

and Espinoza says Showtime and Rome

will be “in the lab” for the next few months.

“He’s such a distinctive and iconic voice, with

strong, compelling opinions,” says Espinoza.

“There’s no risk there.”

One of Espinoza’s first deals as head of Showtime

Sports was the new agreement reached

with MMA outfit Strikeforce, which Espinoza

describes as a “very complex and delicate negotiation”

with UFC (which owns Strikeforce).

But by the time a deal was struck, UFC president

Dana White remarked, “I never thought

I would say this, but I am very much looking

forward to building Strikeforce and working

very closely with Showtime.” Espinoza

adds that Showtime has “a soft spot in our

heart for them.”

A communications major at Stanford, Espinoza

initially wanted to go into sportscasting. Admitting

that after graduation he got “a little

sidetracked,” he moved to Los Angeles, where

he got a job working for super-agent Leigh

Steinberg, and stayed for three years. Choosing to stick with the agent path, Espinoza enrolled

at UCLA’s School of Law. “Leigh only

hired attorneys,” says Espinoza. “[His agency]

is structured as a law firm.” He calls working

with Steinberg “a great experience.”

Although he represented athletes, Espinoza

says that the majority of his legal career was

on the entertainment side. In 2002, Espinoza

went to the firm of Ziffren Brittenham, where

he eventually made partner. At the firm, he

represented athletes such as boxers Oscar

De La Hoya and Mike Tyson. Espinoza also

served as lead counsel for De La Hoya’s

Golden Boy Promotions after the formation of

the company.

While he enjoyed the agent life, the position

caused a lot of wear and tear. “The lifestyle of

being a sports agent is difficult,” says Espinoza.

“Everything that was fun and exciting when

you’re 25 is miserable at 35 and 45.” However,

up until last November, he didn’t really figure

on moving to something else.

Then Ken Hershman left Showtime to head

up HBO’s sports division. Not long afterward,

Espinoza got a phone call from Jack Tiernan,

an agent friend at Creative Arts Agency, who

asked him if he’d be interested in the Showtime

gig. “Once [Jack] asked me that question,

I thought, ‘Why not?’”

A mere eight days after meeting with Matt

Blank, chairman and CEO of Showtime Networks,

Espinoza was signing a contract. “Once

I sat down with Matt, even though I’d never

met [him] before, I found out we spoke the

same language,” says Espinoza. “We talked the

‘TV’ language.”

Blank, for his part, couldn’t help but agree.

“Stephen has had a great career that spans

sports, entertainment, television and film,” he

said in his statement announcing the hire, adding

that Espinoza has a “deep experience in a

variety of fields and incredible knowledge and

contacts within the boxing and mixed martial

arts communities.”

Among many other things, Espinoza is working

to improve one aspect of programming

where Showtime has been lagging: documentaries.

HBO has been pumping out sports docs

for years, and fresh off the heels of its successful

30 for 30 series, ESPN created its ESPN Films

series. In late December, Showtime debuted

Game of Honor, which took an inside look at

the Army-Navy football game.

“Documentaries is something we want to

get more active in,” says Espinoza, saying that

Game of Honor was hopefully the “! rst step in

a series of meaningful, high-quality documentaries.”

Though Espinoza describes his first few

months at Showtime as a “whirlwind,” he is

enjoying the new opportunity. “I haven’t had a

second thought for any moment.”

