Showtime to Bring Back Dead Like Me
Showtime is bringing back freshman drama Dead Like Me for a second
season. The pay service has ordered 15 new episodes.
This is one of the first programming moves for Showtime's new entertainment
chief, Robert Greenblatt, who joined in July.
The season-one finale of Dead Like Me airs Sept. 26.
