Showtime to air Freshman Diaries

By

For his latest documentary series, Emmy Award-winning producer R.J. Cutler
spent a year with a group University of Texas freshmen.

The result is a 10-episode series, Freshman Diaries, which will air on
Showtime beginning Aug. 31.

Cutler, who executive-produced famed documentary series American High,
followed the freshman around the clock documenting their first year of college
life.