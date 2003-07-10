Showtime to air Freshman Diaries
For his latest documentary series, Emmy Award-winning producer R.J. Cutler
spent a year with a group University of Texas freshmen.
The result is a 10-episode series, Freshman Diaries, which will air on
Showtime beginning Aug. 31.
Cutler, who executive-produced famed documentary series American High,
followed the freshman around the clock documenting their first year of college
life.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.