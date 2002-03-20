The Shield handcuffs ratings
The Shield posted impressive 3.7 overnight Nielsen Media Research ratings in its second week on FX.
The gritty Los Angeles police drama debuted March 12 with a 4.1 rating, the
highest-ever rating for the premiere of a cable original series.
FX warded off a second-week audience decline by maintaining a strong
marketing and promotional blitz.
